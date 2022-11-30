Karnataka’s pro-Hindu organisations call for separate law to prohibit love jihad

In the state of Karnataka, pro-Hindu organisations have called for a separate law to prohibit Love Jihad. From December 11 to December 17, they will run a campaign throughout the state in relation to this.

Additionally, they have demanded that a bill be introduced in Belagavi during the upcoming session of the assembly. In the meantime, Puttur city has seen the appearance of posters from pro-Hindu organisations calling for the state to pass a law outlawing Love Jihad.

The poster also claims that Aftab killed Shraddha and chopped her into 35 pieces because of Love Jihad.

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti state spokesperson Mohan Gowda stated that, ‘Instances like the killing of Shraddha by Aftab are on the rise. Asha, a Mangaluru girl, changed her name to Ayesha and became a terrorist. There is a huge conspiracy of Love Jihad going on in the country. Girls are getting caught in this.’

‘To save such Hindu girls and women, we want a separate law against Love Jihad in Karnataka like the one in UP,’ added Gowda.