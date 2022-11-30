Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reaches divorce settlement, West to give Kim $200,000 per month in child support

CNN reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reached a divorce settlement. According to the agreement, West, whose legal name was changed to Ye in 2021, will be required to pay Kardashian $200,000 per month in child support. The children of the former spouse will be shared in joint custody. Two daughters, North and Chicago, and two sons, Saint and Psalm, make up their family of four.

In March of this year, when Kim Kardashian was officially declared single, Kim and Kanye’s divorce, which was based on ‘irreconcilable differences,’ was finalised. In February 2021, she filed for divorce. She filed for divorce in February 2021. Kim and Kanye were married from 2014 to 2022.

Kanye’s behaviour has become increasingly unpredictable both online and offline since the divorce. He has made it known that he wants his family to reunite and that he wants to stay with Kim. He also verbally attacked Kim’s former boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kim and Pete’s relationship ended in August.

Regarding her professional life, Kim was most recently a part of the Hulu reality television series ‘The Kardashians,’ which succeeded an earlier entertainment show with a comparable structure called ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians,’ which aired for almost fourteen years.

Along with Kim, the series also included her mother Kris Jenner, sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.