Mehbooba Mufti backs Israeli filmmaker, says ‘Kashmir Files is propaganda to demonise Muslims’

Mehbooba Mufti, the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), endorsed Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid’s remarks regarding The Kashmir Files and asserted that ‘diplomatic channels are now being used to silence the truth.’

‘Finally, someone called out a movie that was nothing but sheer propaganda promoted by the ruling party to demonise Muslims, especially Kashmiris, and widen the gulf between Pandits and Muslims. Sad that diplomatic channels are now being used to silence the truth,’ Mufti wrote on Twitter.

When he referred to ‘The Kashmir Files’ as ‘vulgar’ and ‘propaganda’ during the International Film Festival of India’s closing ceremony in Goa, the Israeli filmmaker sparked a significant uproar.

His remarks sparked a great deal of outrage both online and off, and several Bollywood celebrities came out in favour of the movie and denounced Lapid.

Ram Gopal Varma expressed his shock at Lapid’s remarks in an exclusive interview with IndiaToday.in. Although one should respect everyone’s opinion, even when we disagree, he said, ‘I found it shocking that he gave such a harsh statement about the subject matter of the film when he is a foreigner and therefore cannot have any knowledge of the background.’

‘This is nothing new for me because these kinds of words have been used by terrorist organisations and urban naxals, and those supporting ‘Bharat ke tukde tukde’. But what is surprising is that on the stage of an event organised by the Government of India, this narrative by terrorists wanting to separate Kashmir from India was supported,’ according to the film’s director Vivek Agnihotri, who shared a video of the incident on Twitter.