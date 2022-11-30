Model and media personality Hailey Bieber denies pregnancy rumours, says she has an ovarian cyst the size of an apple

Hailey Bieber, wife of famed artist Justin Beiber and a model and media celebrity, has dismissed rumours that she is pregnant and revealed that she has an apple-sized ovarian cyst. She posted a picture of her with her shirt off to reveal a slightly enlarged tummy on her Instagram stories, claiming that it was ‘not a baby.’

‘I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple. I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun.’

‘It’s painful and achy and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional. Anyways…I’m sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this,’ said Hailey.

Ovarian cysts are sacs inside or on the surface of an ovary that are often filled with fluid. Ovaries are female reproductive organs that generate and care for eggs in humans and a variety of other species.

While the majority of ovarian cysts are benign and clear away on their own, others, like the one Hailey has, can be very painful.

Hailey is one of the few celebrities that are known for being frank about the health and body issues they face in their daily life. Earlier this year, in March, she had experienced ‘stroke like symptoms’ from a small blood clot.