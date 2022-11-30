Nawab Malik, a former Maharashtra minister, was denied bail in a money-laundering case.

Nawab Malik, a former minister for Maharashtra, was denied bail on Wednesday by a special court in Mumbai in a case involving money laundering that is connected to the actions of terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and his associates, who are located in Pakistan.

Mr. Malik’s request for bail was denied by special judge RN Rokade.

Following hearing from both parties’ arguments on November 14, the court postponed making a decision about Mr. Malik’s bail request.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate in February of this year.

He is being treated at a city-based private hospital while in judicial custody.

The NCP leader had applied for bail, arguing that there was no basis for bringing charges against him for money laundering.

The investigation agency, however, contested the bail, claiming the National Investigation Agency (NIA) case filed against Dawood Ibrahim and his goons can be regarded sufficient justification.

There is no question about the accused’s innocence, according to the ED, who stated the case involved Dawood Ibrahim and his sister Hasina Parkar.

The ED’s case against Mr. Malik is based on a FIR that the NIA filed under India’s strict anti-terrorism law UAPA against Dawood Ibrahim, the architect of the 1993 Mumbai bombings, and his associates.