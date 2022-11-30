Netflix series ‘Wednesday’ breaks the record of ‘Stranger Things’ for the most watched series

The most popular new Netflix show, ‘Wednesday,’ has surpassed ‘Stranger Things’ as the most watched English-language series in a week in the service’s history. The news was announced on Netflix’s official Twitter account.

The coming-of-age supernatural comedic horror series reportedly received 341.2 million hours of viewing, according to the tweet.

The blockbuster horror-adventure series ‘Stranger Things,’ created by the Duffer Brothers, received 335.01 million hours in its first week.

‘Wednesday now holds the record for most hours viewed in a week for an English-language series on Netflix, with 341.2 MILLION HOURS! The series — starring Jenna Ortega from EPs Tim Burton, Al Gough & Miles Millar — is #1 in 83 countries, tying the record set by Stranger Things 4,’ the tweet read.

However, Netflix’s tweet did make note of the ‘English-language’ restriction. For instance, the South Korean survival drama series ‘Squid Game,’ which later became popular, received an astounding 571.8 million hours of viewing in its first week. It continues to be the most-watched Netflix series ever.