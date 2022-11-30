NIA probe finds Pakistan-Canada-based terrorists behind targeted killings in India!

Investigators from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided more than 13 gangsters’ hangouts on Tuesday in connection with the terrorist-gangster nexus investigation and seized a lot of damning papers, as well as various forms of contraband and weaponry.

More than 13 sites across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UT Chandigarh, and the Delhi-NCR area were reportedly raided by the NIA. The districts targeted were Fazilka, Tarn Taran, Ludhiana, Sangrur, Mohali in Punjab, Yamunanagar in Haryana, Sikar in Rajasthan, and the Outer North District of Delhi. A NIA officer stated, ‘We conducted operations to deconstruct and disrupt the burgeoning connection between terrorists, criminals, and drug traffickers located in India and overseas’.

This was the third round of raids and searches by the NIA targeting organised criminal syndicates and networks, top gangsters, their criminal and business associates based in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, as well as arms suppliers based in Rajasthan and Delhi. Other gangsters whose homes were searched included Kaushal Chaudhary of Gurugram, Rajasthan, Vishal Maan of Prahalpur, Delhi, Binny Gurjar of Sangrur, Punjab, Ravi Rajgarh of Ludhiana, Punjab, and their associates.

The NIA declared that it would keep destroying such terror networks, as well as their funding and support systems. The official claimed that preliminary investigations had shown that these gangs were engaged in targeted killings and also used the smuggling of drugs and weapons to finance their criminal enterprises.

‘The recent sensational crimes and extortion calls by criminal syndicates and gangsters to businessmen, professionals, including doctors etc, had created widespread scare among the people. These gangs were using cyber space to publicise these crimes to create terror among the public at large,’ the NIA said.

The NIA has also discovered during the inquiry that these criminal activities were not isolated local instances but rather part of a broad conspiracy including terrorists, criminals, and drug trafficking cartels and networks that operated both inside and outside the nation. Many gang leaders and members left India and are now operating out of nation including Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia, and Australia. The majority of these plots were developed inside of prisons in various nations, and they were carried out by a well-organized network of agents operating from other countries.