Opposition leader Palaniswami: CM Stalin just bothered about his family and not the people of TN.

Edappadi K Palaniswmai, the head of the opposition in Tamil Nadu, criticised MK Stalin and claimed that the chief minister only cared about his family while the state of law and order had been rapidly worsening.

When CM Stalin remarked that the opposition party (AIADMK) was upset since there was no one to blame, EPS responded by claiming that the opposition was not making unsupported claims that came from the media.

Additionally, he said that CM Stalin only engaged in retaliation against the opposition. ‘CM Stalin inquired about the success of his son’s film Kalaha Thalaivan during a morning stroll. No one left the concert, according to the health minister, proving that it was going smoothly. Is this now really crucial for the state?’ EPS questioned.

EPS continued by saying that he issued a remark regarding the lack of medication in hospitals based on evidence. CM Stalin was unconcerned about it. ‘People are merely unhappy that the CM is more concerned with his family than the citizens of the state’ he said.