Passenger claims ‘Jesus told her’ to open plane door at 37,000 feet; Gets arrested!

Customers are required to behave properly and make use of all the amenities being given to them and others, regardless of the type of public service. What is anticipated, however, is not always the case, mentioning any factor that can upset both the service provider and the recipient. In a recent incident, flight attendants struggled to restrain a passenger who attempted to open the aeroplane door mid-flight and claimed that ‘Jesus told her’ to do so.

According to the NY Post, the Southwest Airlines passenger began nagging her fellow travellers and the flight attendants to open the plane’s door at 37,000 feet while the plane was headed for Ohio. Elom Agbegninou, a 34-year-old woman, pushed past a flight attendant who had attempted to stop her from opening the side door. A fellow traveller even stopped her before she could reach the emergency escape. She retaliated, nevertheless, by biting that person’s thigh, and she didn’t release until the victim pressed their fingers into her jaw.

When the pilots opted to make an emergency landing at Little Rock’s Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport at approximately 3:30 PM, turning a three-hour flight into a six-hour one, things appeared to have spiralled out of control. She was given up to federal officials after becoming airborne. Later, records published by the US District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas echoed Agbegninou’s words. It said, ‘Jesus said to go to Ohio and Jesus said to open the plane door’.

When Southwest Flight 192 was flying from Houston, Texas to Columbus, Ohio, the bizarre occurrence happened. Agbegninou got up from her seat and proceeded to make her way to the plane’s back door. The flight attendants instructed her to use the restroom or return to her seat after she had started the exit door for nearly 10 minutes. She became uncooperative with them and began making a scene, which prompted the police to take her into custody. ‘ They hurried to the back of the aircraft to assist’. A fellow passenger told Fox News, ‘I was thinking about the worst scenario, presumably that plane would crash, but I know it’s a very tiny likelihood’.