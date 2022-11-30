Shaunak Sen’s path-breaking documentary ‘All That Breathes’ wins Documentary Feature prize at 32nd Gotham Awards

‘All That Breathes,’ a ground-breaking documentary by Shaunak Sen, now has two feathers in its prized hat. Recently, the movie took up the Documentary Feature award at the 32nd Gotham Awards.

The movie, which centres on two brothers trying to save birds from the smoggy metropolis of Delhi, has been garnering prizes and praise since it was out at the start of this year.

It made its international premiere in January 2022 at the Sundance Film Festival 2022, where it won the Grand Jury Prize in the competition for documentaries from around the world.

At Cannes Film Festival 2022, where it was screened in a special area, ‘All That Breathes’ also took home many awards. Following that, the movie won the renowned Golden Eye award for best documentary.

Produced by Shaunak along with Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer, the documentary is primarily in Hindi.

In May 2022, HBO acquired the rights of ‘All That Breathes’. The film will be launched on HBO and streaming service HBO Max in 2023.