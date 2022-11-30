Space tech start-up Agnikul Cosmos inaugurates the first privately made launch pad in India

Space tech start-up Agnikul Cosmos has inaugurated the first privately made launch pad in India. As the private sector becomes more and more involved in the Indian space programme, the facility will be used for testing and developing new launch vehicles.

The launch pad comprises two sections: the Agnikul launchpad (ALP) and the Agnikul mission control centre. It is located at Sriharikota.

The facility was inaugurated by ISRO chairman S Somnath. ‘The facility which was designed by Agnikul and executed in support with ISRO, and IN-SPACe has two sections to it – the Agnikul launchpad (ALP) and the Agnikul mission control center (AMCC),’ Agnikul said in a statement.

Somnath, inaugurating the launchpad said that the first exclusive launch pad for a private launch vehicle has come up at Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC). Now India can travel to space from one more space platform, Thanks to Agnikul.

To ensure 100% functionality during the countdown, it should be highlighted that all important systems connecting these two portions, which are 4 km apart, are redundant.

According to Agnikul, the launchpad was specifically designed with the capacity to enable liquid stage-controlled launches. It also takes into account the requirement for ISRO’s range operations team to maintain an eye on important flight safety parameters when launches are in progress. It can also communicate with ISRO’s Mission Control Center to exchange data and other crucial information as needed.