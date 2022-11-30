Supreme Court to hold next hearing on December 8 to address the issues of returning medical students from Ukraine.

The petitions from repatriated Indian students from Ukraine asking to continue their study in India were heard by the Supreme Court of India. According to sources, the Supreme Court examined internship options in India as well as accommodations for these MBBS students during the hearing.

A bench made up of Justices BR Gavai and Vikram Nath heard the case. Indian students who had to leave the war-torn Ukraine submitted petitions to be permitted to finish their MBBS degrees in India. The Center, however, had already declared in September that there was no room in India for these pupils.

Students in their fourth to sixth year would be accommodated as a one-time solution, according to the attorney speaking on behalf of the students. According to sources, the attorney continued by giving a few instances of openings in Indian medical institutes and said that because of these openings, students would be permitted to receive practical and clinical training.

Additional Solicitor Aishwarya Bhati, who is representing the Center said that, the National Medical Commission, the top regulator for medical education in India, has strong regulations against this, so the students cannot be accommodated.

The Centre has frequently argued that students who leave India to study medicine are those who did not pass the NEET UG exam or did not do well enough to gain admission to Indian medical schools.

The student-representing attorney added that all states, with the exception of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, have permitted final-year students to perform their internships in India. The Supreme Court bench then asked why these students were not permitted to do so despite passing the FMGE exam and directed the relevant State Medical council to look into the situation.

On December 8, 2022, the Supreme Court would take up the issues pertaining to the accommodations for returning students from Ukraine.