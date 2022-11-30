United States defeats Iran in a World Cup match marred by political unrest

In a World Cup match on Tuesday marred by protests raging in Iran and laced with decades of antagonism between the two countries, the United States prevailed on the field over longtime political rival Iran.

The two countries competed in Qatar under increased security to avoid a flare-up over the anti-government protests that have been occurring across Iran since the death in custody of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on September 16. The two countries cut diplomatic ties more than 40 years ago.

With close links to Washington and cordial relationships to Tehran, Qatar has placed its reputation on a successful World Cup by stepping up security for Iran matches and banning some objects that are considered provocative, such as Iran’s pre-1979 Islamic revolution flag.

Since 2018, when then-President Donald Trump reneged on a global nuclear deal with Iran, tensions have been worse. The administration of President Joe Biden has failed in its efforts to resurrect the 2015 agreement.

Speaking in Romania, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken downplayed any connection between the game and political unrest and expressed his hope that it would ‘speak for itself,’ adding that he would be watching and supporting his nation.