Woman who introduced Jacqueline to conman Sukesh detained by Delhi Police

On Wednesday, Pinky Irani, a resident of Mumbai, was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving actress Jacqueline Fernandez, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, and others.

According to police sources, Irani introduced Jacqueline to conman Sukesh.

‘After having sufficient evidence against her, Pinky Irani has been arrested in this case and produced before the concerned court, where her three-day police custody remand was granted,’ Police said.

Additionally, officials stated that a new investigation into the situation is ongoing.

Irani was previously arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and later released on bail, according to information provided by the Delhi Police.

The change occurs a few weeks after a Delhi court on November 15 granted pre-arrest bail in the case to Jacqueline.

Jacqueline submitted her section 164 statement to the Patiala Court in Delhi last week. An accused in the case has been identified as the 37-year-old celebrity.