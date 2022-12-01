9 people hurts in a fire at a US aircraft carrier off the coast of California.

Nine sailors were hurt before the fire was put out on a US aircraft carrier off the coast of California, informed the navy on Wednesday.

The USS Abraham Lincoln, an aircraft carrier of the Nimitz class, experienced a fire in the morning of November 29, 2022, states the navy.

It ‘was swiftly discovered and put out by the crew’s fire-fighting efforts. The reports says, nine sailors on board experienced minor injuries and received treatment on the ship ‘The event is being looked into,’ the statement continued.

Nearly two and a half years have passed since a serious fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard left 21 people injured and the ship so badly damaged that it had to be scrapped.

A sailor was accused of starting that fire, but was acquitted.