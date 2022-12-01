Amazon’s free video streaming service, miniTV, announces a new gripping and motivating series, ‘Physics Wallah’

A new engrossing and inspiring series called ‘Physics Wallah’ has been revealed for Amazon miniTV, the company’s free video streaming service. Shreedhar Dubey plays the lead in the series, which was inspired by the inspiring story of Alakh Pandey, the founder and CEO of EdTech unicorn Physics Wallah.

This series, which was created by ‘About Films’ and is soon scheduled to make its free online debut just on Amazon MiniTV, will be produced and directed by Abhishek Dhandharia.

The story of a young, talented teacher’s effort to realise his idea of a sophisticated, incredibly economical educational system is told in the series ‘Physics Wallah.’

A wonderful account of a teacher who overcame numerous obstacles to turn his passion for teaching into a lucrative career by following his entrepreneurial dreams.

This voyage will test the indomitable spirit’s strength as it is fraught with obstacles like monopolistic corporate goliaths and numerous internal conflicts.

The six-part web series inspires viewers to realise and pursue their goals no matter what obstacles may arise.

The series will have a free Amazon MiniTV debut.