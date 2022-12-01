Britain to test Elon Musk’s satellite broadband technology in outlying areas

Employing technology from Elon Musk’s Starlink system, Britain will test using low-Earth orbit satellites to deliver high-speed internet connections to rural homes and businesses.

Given the readiness and accessibility of Starlink’s technology, the government declared on Wednesday that it would start with them. It claimed that it was also in talks with other service providers, such as the British satellite provider OneWeb.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, Musk’s SpaceX rocket firm turned on Starlink, a mostly consumer-based service with hundreds of thousands of internet customers.

Since then, it has given Kyiv hundreds more terminals, enabling Ukrainians to connect to the internet in locations where the domestic system isn’t available.

A mountain rescue base in northwest England’s Lake District and an outdoor activity centre in Wales’ Snowdonia National Park will both receive equipment that will enable them to connect to satellites and access broadband 10 times faster than was previously possible.