British Gas introduces ‘Peak Save’ an initiative to save energy

This winter, British Gas is introducing an energy-saving programme that will reward consumers for every unit of electricity they use less than they would normally, the firm announced on Thursday.

The ‘Peak Save’ programme, which will run from December 2022 to March 2023, could help clients save 100 pounds ($119.92) throughout the winter, according to a statement from British Gas.

This year’s energy disruption and general market unrest brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a country that exports gas and oil, have increased prices and put a pressure on businesses and individuals throughout Europe.

It has also sparked worries about the sufficiency of supply and prompted energy usage reduction goals across Europe.

Customers of smart metres will be invited to participate in the project, which aims to have more than 100,000 participants over the trial phase, according to British Gas.

Demand Flexibility Service (DFS), launched this month by Britain’s National Grid, gives energy suppliers the option of rewarding customers financially for reducing their electricity use during periods of peak demand. This service is what makes the programme possible.