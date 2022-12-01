Class 4 students from SC community were forced to clean the school bathroom in Erode, TN. Headmistress absconding.

In Class 4 at a public elementary school in Erode, it is claimed that children from a Scheduled Caste community were forced to regularly clean the water tank and the restroom with bleaching powder. After the problem was discovered, the school’s headmistress was suspended and detained in accordance with the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. After one of the school’s kids was admitted to the Perundurai government hospital, the incident was uncovered.

When parents questioned the Class 5 student about how he might have acquired the illness, the student reportedly admitted that he and a few other classmates had been forced to clean the water tank and restroom with bleach on a daily basis.

After that, the parents asked several Class 4 pupils in the school some questions, and a video of the kids confessing tremblingly that they had been ordered to clean the toilet and water tank is now going viral.

The school’s Headmistress is identified by the lads as having given them the assignment in the video. In the video, you can see the kids continually glancing to see whether someone is observing them out of dread.

The guys admitted that they had been required to repeatedly clean the toilet and water tank.

In a demonstration at the school, the parents of the pupils asked that the headmistress be taken into custody. Police are currently looking for headmistress Geetharani, who has escaped. After a preliminary investigation, primary school headmistress Geetharani was placed on administrative leave and was also charged with violating the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.