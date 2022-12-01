Come To Ukraine, You Will See…: Zelenskyy Responds to Musk’s Peace Proposal!

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested Twitter’s new CEO to travel to his war-torn nation and view the destruction brought on by Russian forces in response to Elon Musk’s proposal to stop Russia’s attack in Ukraine. Zelenskyy also stated that the billionaire could be ‘better able to comprehend the situation after such a visit before making any statements’, according to AFP.

Zelenskyy made the comment on Wednesday during a gathering sponsored by The New York Times, and it looked that he was mocking the unusual billionaire’s proposal. ‘ I believe that he either forms judgments on his own, or that someone has some sort of influence on him’. Zelenskyy addressed Musk at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit via video connection, saying, ‘If you want to comprehend what Russia has done here, come to Ukraine and you will see it all for yourself’.

This was in response to the uproar that Musk had started in October. On Twitter, Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, put forth a peace plan that included holding fresh elections in Moscow-occupied Ukrainian regions under UN supervision, acknowledging Russian sovereignty over the Crimean Peninsula, and designating Ukraine as a neutral state.

Zelensky’s question in response to Musk’s peace accord included the choices “One who favours ‘Ukraine’ and ‘One who supports Russia’. Russia began an extensive invasion of Ukraine on February 24. He demanded that Ukraine cease hostilities and engage in negotiations after directing a partial mobilisation to bolster his soldiers. As long as Putin is the country’s leader, Zelenskyy has declared he would never engage in negotiations with Russia.

NATO allies offered Ukraine more weapons and equipment as the Russian assault on the war-torn nation continued, in an effort to assist Ukraine restore power supplies that had been interrupted by Russian bombings. The right bank of the Dnipro River and Kherson city further south have been relentlessly shelled by Russian artillery, according to the General Staff of Ukraine, which reported on Wednesday that its forces had successfully repelled six Russian attacks in the past 24 hours in the eastern Donbas region.