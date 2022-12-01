Commodity Market: Gold price touches two-week high

Mumbai: Gold prices edged higher and reached a two-week high on Thursday. The weakening of the US dollar has supported the yellow metal.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading higher by 0.62% or Rs 330 at Rs 53,261 per 10 gram. Silver futures surged sharply by 2% or Rs 1,204 to Rs 64,665 per kg.

In the international markets, price of spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,774.62 per ounce. This is the highest price since November 16. US gold futures climbed 1.6% to $1,788.70. Among other precious metals, silver edged up 0.2% to $22.24, platinum rose 0.7% to $1,040.13 and palladium gained 0.9% to $1,897.63.