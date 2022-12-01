Despite Messi’s missed penalty, Argentina defeats Poland to advance.

When Mac Allister connected with Nahuel Molina’s cross just one minute into the second half, Argentina took the lead. Despite making only marginal contact with the ball, Allister managed to beat Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to the ball and send it over the goal line.

Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was a mere spectator for the majority of the game as his team from South America dominated possession while Poland barely managed to leave their own half.