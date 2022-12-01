English singer and member of the popular rock band Fleetwood Mac Christine McVie dies at the age of 79

English singer and member of the popular rock band Fleetwood Mac Christine McVie has died at the age of 79. Her family announced the news through her Instagram account. According to the statement, she died peacefully on November 30 in the morning following a brief illness.

‘Please respect the family’s right to privacy during this incredibly difficult time. We also ask that you keep Christine in your thoughts as you honour her life as a remarkable human being and a revered performer who was adored by many. Godspeed, Christine McVie’ the statement added.

McVie was raised in the industrial city of Smethwick while being born in the Lake District village of Bouth, Lancashire (now in Cumbria).

She initially wanted to be an art teacher and studied sculpture at Moseley School of Art in Birmingham. However, exposure to the British blue scene changed her vocational aspirations.

She had been a Fleetwood Mac fan prior to joining the group. She later rose through the ranks to become the band’s main vocalist and keyboardist. She had previously wed John McVie, the bassist for the group.