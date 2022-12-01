Entry using facial recognition has begun in three airports in India.

The government introduced DigiYatra on Thursday, which would let travellers enter airports in Delhi, Bangalore, and Varanasi using a facial recognition system. Jyotiraditya Scindia, minister of civil aviation, debuted it at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

Passengers will now be able to use paperless check-in at airports thanks to DigiYatra, and at various checkpoints, their data will be processed automatically based on a facial recognition technology.

Passengers must register their information on the DigiYatra app utilising Aadhaar-based validation and a self picture capture in order to use the service. They are then required to scan their boarding pass, after which the airport receives their credentials.

Once at the airport, travellers must scan their bar-coded boarding pass, after which their identity and travel papers will be verified by the facial recognition technology situated at the e-gate. The e-gate will then allow passengers to enter the airport.

When it comes to security checks and boarding the aircraft, the standard procedure will be followed.