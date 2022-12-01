FIFA World Cup 2022: Costa Rica to face Germany

Doha: In FIFA World Cup football, Germany will meet Costa Rica in their final group E match. Germany is sitting at the bottom of the table with just 1 point while Costa Rica have 3 points and are at the third position.

Germany suffered a shocking loss against Japan and settled with a draw against Spain.

Costa Rica Probable Starting Line-up: Navas, Fuller, Duarte, Vargas, Watson, Oviedo, Torres, Borges, Tejeda, Campbell, Contreras

Germany Probable Starting Line-up: Neuer, Klostermann, Sule, Rudiger, Raum, Kimmich, Gundogan, Gnabry, Musiala, Sane, Fullkrug