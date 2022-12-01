FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia to face Belgium today

Doha: In football, Croatia will face Belgium in the ongoing FIFA World Cup at the at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium at 8.30 pm (IST). This is the third match for both the teams.

Croatia is on the top of the points table with 4 points. Belgium has only 3 points. Belgium defeated Canada and lost to Morocco. Croatia defeated Canada and settled for a draw with Morocco.

Belgium is ranked second in the world, must win to guarantee its place in the last 16, while 2018 runner-up Croatia need only a point to enter the knockout stage. Both the teams had faced each other 8 times earlier. Both the teams won 3 matches each and 2 settled in draw.

Belgium Predicted Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Zeno Debast, Thomas Meunier, Tielemans, Axel Witsel, Castagne, Kevin De Bruyne, Michy Batshuayi, Eden Hazard

Croatia Predicted Starting Line-up: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic , Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic , Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Marko Livaja, Ivan Perisic