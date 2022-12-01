FIFA World Cup 2022: The Crown Princess of Spain has her eye on Barcelona and Spain star Gavi!

During the FIFA World Cup 2022, Gavi, a star for Barcelona and Spain, has had several successful days. With Barcelone, he has also enjoyed himself, and he has carried that positive energy into the World Cup. At the age of 18, Gavi is regarded as the sport’s future star. His fan base is gaining size every day.

The Crown Princess of Spain, Leonor, is said to have become a fan of Gavi, according to a recent story in Diario AS. Indeed, you read that correctly. The Spanish Crown Princess, who is a year older than Gavi, has not only grown to be a fan of the renowned footballer but also appears to have a major crush on him.

??| King Felipe VI told Gavi that his daughter; Princess Leonor is his admirer ?? – Gavi sent her a signed shirt ??pic.twitter.com/RDBfVfFveC — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) November 29, 2022

The Princess has a folder full of photos of Gavi, and according to reports, after Spain’s victory over Costa Rica, Gavi also gave her father, King Felipe VI of Spain, a signed short. The jersey that Gavi signed is said to be a smaller size, and the Princess is rumoured to be receiving the garment, according to the reports.

Gavi scored a goal in Spain’s opening World Cup victory over Costa Rica (7-0), which was a thrashing victory for Spain. Spain then played Germany in a 1-1 draw before moving on to play Japan for a spot in the Round of 16 on December 2 at 12.30 am IST.

Spain won the title in 2010 and will try to repeat that feat in Qatar 12 years from now. Although they have a good team, their final Group E match against Japan would not be an easy one for them. It will be interesting to see how accurate this Gavi and Princess story is in the meantime. Footballers are known for dating the most stunning and desirable women in the world; Pique once dated pop star Shakira.