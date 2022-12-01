Free 51GB data announced in UAE

Dubai: Leading internet and telecom service providers in the UAE have announced free data for customers. The offer is announced to mark the 51st National Day of the country. The UAE’s telecom firms etisalat and du have offered free 51GB data for customers.

Etisalat said it will be giving 51GB of data for free to customers who are citizens of the UAE. This offer started on December 1 and is valid for 7 days.

Du has also announced a free national data allowance of 51GB for its consumer and enterprise customers for 7 days, provided customers redeem the offer by December 5. Postpaid customers will have to opt-in through digital channels such as the duApp and MyAccount. The offer is also available to all prepaid customers upon recharging Dh30 and above, and for enterprise customers when recharging Dh25 and above. Home customers can also avail a 50 per cent discount on select VOD titles.