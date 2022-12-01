Fuel prices for the month of December announced

Dubai: Revised fuel prices for the month December has been announced in UAE. The price was announced by the UAE Fuel Price Committee. The fuel price committee decreased the rates by up to 2 fils per litre. In November, the prices were raised by up to 29 fils per litre. Fuel prices had previously witnessed a drop in both October and September.

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.30 a litre. It was at Dh3.32 in November. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.18 per litre, compared to Dh3.20 in November. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh3.11 a litre, compared to Dh3.13 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh3.74 a litre compared to Dh4.01 in November.