‘How it started Vs How its going’: Hazel Keech wishes hubby Yuvi on their 6th wedding anniversary: Yuvraj reacts..

Mumbai: Actor Hazel Keech wished her husband and former cricketer, Yuvraj Singh, to mark their sixth wedding anniversary with an adorable message on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Hazel shared a collage with Yuvraj where she sat in the stands in the stadium and Yuvraj held his bat and cricket helmet in one hand and gave a flying kiss from the other hand. In the second picture, Hazel shared a family picture featuring her husband and their son Orion Keech Singh. Both of them were all smiles while posing for the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hazel Keech Singh (@hazelkeechofficial)

Calling Yuvraj ‘Apple of my eye’, she wrote, ‘How it started VS How its going. To the love of my life, apple of my eye, thorn in my side, pain in my …. Oh wait, i lost my train of thought. Happy 6 years of life as husband and wife, we have passed through all, happiness and strife’. ‘I stand taller with pride with you by my side, lifes been an adventure, lets enjoy the ride. Now parents we are, older and wiser, fatter and rounder with tons of laughter. Life threw us together, all it took was one look, and now im yours forever i cant get unhooked. I love you dear husband, your snoring and all, theres not a thing id change, nothing at all. This accidental poem has come to an end but life togethers just begun, to this message ill now press send’, she concluded.

Yuvraj reacted to the post and wrote, ‘Thank you for letting my sleeping secrets out’. Along with Yuvraj, celebrities and fans also reacted to the post. Sania Mirza wrote, ‘Happy anniversary guyz’ while Rahul Sharma commented, ‘Happy anniversary’. Hazel got married to Yuvraj in 2016. The couple welcomed their first child together in January 2022 and named the son Orion Keech Singh.