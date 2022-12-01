‘I have the right to say what I think,’ says Nadav Lapid regarding his comments on ‘The Kashmir Files’

After objecting to the inclusion of Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ in the competitive part of the International Film Festival of India, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid recently attracted the wrath of many Indians (IFFI).

Lapid, who is known for movies like ‘Synonyms’ and ‘Policeman,’ served as the festival’s jury chair and spoke about the movie during the closing ceremony. He claimed that ‘The Kashmir Files’ had ‘disturbed and startled’ him and the other jury members.

That movie, he claimed, ‘felt to us like propaganda, vulgar, improper for an artistic competition division of such a prominent film festival.’

As a result of the uproar the remarks caused, Agnihotri, actor Anupam Kher, producer (and Agnihotri’s wife Pallavi Joshi) and others were forced to answer. Agnihotri challenged by saying if he can prove the film is propaganda, he will leave filmmaking.

Even the Israeli ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, had to harshly rebuke what he said in a series of tweets, stating he should be ashamed before continuing.

Now Lapid has clarified his criticism of the film. In an interview with India Today, he was asked what constitutes propaganda. He said, ‘No one can determine what is propaganda. One might think that Schindler’s List is a propaganda film. I completely respect and accept this fact that many people loved this movie or feel it’s a brilliant movie. As well as I respect the fact people think terrible things about my movies. What I have done it’s my duty to say what I see. it’s a very subjective way.’

The fictional story The Kashmir Files is set against the early 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the movie went on to become a great hit.

While some saw it as a very needed depiction of a terrible incident that is frequently left out of the conversation surrounding the Kashmir issue, others saw it as obvious anti-Kashmiri Muslim propaganda that is condoned, if not actively encouraged, by the ruling party.