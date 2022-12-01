‘Imperfect’, just like ‘Premam’ and ‘Neram’: says Alphonse Puthren on ‘Gold’ release day

Hours before the release of his movie ‘Gold’ starring Nayanthara and Prithviraj Sukumaran on Thursday, the movie director Alphonse Puthren warned people that the film has defects just like ‘Neram’ and ‘Premam’ Alphonse wrote that the audience may like this movie too, on his social media handles. He also apologised for the hiatus of seven years in coming up with a movie after ‘Premam’.

‘This is exactly why I think you will like the movie. Also, the story begins in the first scene itself. Sorry for the delay, guys. Please give me your feedback, both negative and positive’, he wrote.

‘Gold’ is one of the most anticipated films to release in Malayalam and Tamil this year. However, unlike other movies of contemporary times, the production team has kept away from it’s usual promotions, keeping the audience in suspense. The makers have released the film’s first promo song, just hours before the movie release. The song titled ‘Thanne Thanne’ has Prithviraj and Deepti Sati dancing to a very energetic number.