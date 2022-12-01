In the opening test against the West Indies, Steve Smith equals this significant feat set by Don Bradman.

As Australia dominated the West Indies in the opening Test at Perth Stadium on Thursday, Steve Smith reached his 29th Test century, tying him with Donald Bradman. The brilliant Smith, who has played 88 Tests compared to legendary Australian Bradman’s 52, was unfazed as he stormed to his 29th century off 194 balls. With his next goal being the 30 of fellow Australian Matthew Hayden and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, whose son Tagenarine is making his West Indies debut in Perth, Smith is currently tied for 14th place overall. The standard continues to be set by Indian star Sachin Tendulkar’s 51 hundreds.

Ricky Ponting, who played in 168 matches for the Australian side, has 41 test centuries to his credit, which is the highest ever. With 32 centuries from 168 games, Steve Waugh is second on the list, followed by Hayden.

The opening Test between Australia and the West Indies is currently being dominated by Australia. The team dominated the first day, scoring 293 for 2, and carried that momentum into the second.

Pat Cummins, the captain of Australia, had previously won the toss and decided to bat first against the West Indies at Perth Stadium.