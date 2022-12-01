Italy’s parliament postpone voting on expanding Ukraine’s access to armaments

After the opposition demanded a separate decree on the subject, Italy’s ruling rightist parties withdrew an amendment on Tuesday that would have allowed the government to keep delivering weapons to Ukraine through 2023, a parliamentary source said.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, the administration of former Prime Minister Mario Draghi put in place policies that made it possible to provide weaponry to Kiev without getting parliamentary approval for each shipment.

The coalition supporting Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni initially attempted to extend this agreement until December 31, 2023, by amending a government decree currently being debated in parliament. However, this arrangement expires at the end of the year.

The primary opposition force, the center-left Democratic Party (PD), objected that the decree in question had nothing to do specifically with Ukraine and charged the administration with flouting parliamentary procedures.