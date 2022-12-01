Lavrov claims that the West is hindering European Security Organization.

Sergei Lavrov, the foreign minister of Russia, claimed on Thursday that the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) had grown increasingly troubled and that the West had missed an opportunity to turn it into a genuine post-Cold War bridge with Russia.

Lavrov stated that the ‘reckless enlargement’ of NATO had diminished the validity of the OSCE’s core principles at the beginning of a news conference during which he presented a lengthy recitation of Russian historical grievances against the West.

The West has been attempting to privatise the OSCE for many years, or perhaps it would be more accurate to say that it is trying to carry out a takeover raid on the OSCE, to subjugate this last platform for regional dialogue, according to Lavrov, taking advantage of its numerical superiority in the organization.