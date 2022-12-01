Lily Collins returns fashionably for Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ season 3

Season 3 of ‘Emily in Paris’ on Netflix has been announced.

The new teaser film indicates Emily Cooper is still managing romance and friendship while maintaining her dream career at a French marketing agency. Emily is seen travelling the countryside while sporting fashionable attire and continuing to practice her French.

In the third season, Emily is faced with a decision between potential romantic relationships and career chances.

On December 21, the first 10 episodes of the new season will be released on Netflix.

Creator and showrunner Darren Star will also helm the third season.

The cast includes Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie and Lucien Laviscount, who joined the show in its second season in a recurring role but has now been promoted to series regular.