Major road closure announced in UAE

Ajman: The Ajman Police have announced a major road closure. The authority announced that Al Safia Street will be closed for a few hours today. The road is closed due to 51st National Day parade.

The parade will take place from 2pm to 6pm today, December 1. Police urged drivers to use alternative routes during this period.

This morning, the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command conducted their own parade on the Qawasim Corniche. Motorists had been asked to avoid the route from 8am to 11am.