Martial arts legend Bruce Lee’s biopic to be helmed by ‘Life of Pi’ director Ang Lee

Bruce Lee, legendary martial artist, to get his own biography. Ang Lee will direct the movie based on the legendary Chinese American martial artist. He previously produced successful movies including ‘Life of Pi’ and ‘Brokeback Mountain.’

Mason Lee, the son of the director, will appear in the movie.

Dan Futterman adapted the story for the movie. Jean Castelli, Alex Law and Mabel Cheung and Wells Tower wrote earlier versions of the screenplay.

One of the most talked-about Hollywood figures is Bruce Lee. He passed away in 1973 at the early age of 32. His movies, including ‘Fist of Fury,’ ‘Enter the Dragon,’ and ‘The Way of the Dragon,’ were huge hits when they first came out.

In a statement, Ang Lee said, ‘Accepted as neither fully American nor Fully Chinese, Bruce Lee was a bridge between East and West who introduced Chinese Gung Fu to the world, a scientist of combat and an iconic performing artist who revolutionised both the martial arts and action cinema. I feel compelled to tell the story of this brilliant, unique human being who yearned for belonging, possessed tremendous power in a 135-pound-frame, and who, through tireless hard work, made impossible dreams into reality.’