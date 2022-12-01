Oscars 2023 will have all 23 categories aired during the telecast

For its 2019 edition, the Oscars will undergo some changes. All 23 categories will be broadcasted during the Oscars programme in 2023.

‘I can confirm that all categories will be included in the live show,’ Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said upon making the announcement, according to Variety.

Eight Oscar categories, including original score, hair and makeup design, documentary short, film editing, production design, animated short, live action short and sound, were not included in the main telecast last year. People in the film business were outraged by it and criticised The Academy for it.

Bill Kramer continued, ‘We are committed to having a show that celebrates the artisans, the arts and sciences and the collaborative nature of moviemaking. This is very much what the mission of the Academy is, and I am very hopeful that we can do a show that celebrates all components of moviemaking in an entertaining and engaging way.’

Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony once more for the third time. The Oscars will be produced by White Cherry Entertainment’s Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, who will serve as executive producers and showrunners.

The 95th Academy Awards will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023.