Police: Bag with Rs. 7 lakh missing from wedding in Gurugram

According to police, on Wednesday, a bag carrying Rs 7 lakh was stolen from a wedding reception in Gurugram’s Bilaspur neighbourhood by an unidentified robber.

The incident happened early on Tuesday morning.

The wedding ceremony for Pawan Kumar’s niece was held on Monday night at a location close to Sidhrawali, says the complaint he submitted as a resident of the village of Bhora Kalan.

‘I went to bless the wedded couple on Tuesday at 4 a.m. The suitcase holding Rs 7 lakhs was placed close to my chair. I discovered the bag was missing when I got back and I contacted the police’ as stated by Pawan Kumar in his complaint.

At the Bilaspur police station, a FIR was filed under section 380 of the IPC (stealing in a dwelling habitation) against the unidentified accused.

Police claimed they are using CCTV footage to attempt to identify the suspect, but so far they have not been successful.