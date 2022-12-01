Revised operational timings for public parks announced in Dubai

Dubai: The Dubai Municipality has announced revised operational timings for public parks and recreational sites in the emirate. The revised timings were announced to mark the 51st UAE National Day celebrations.

All public parks, including Al Mushrif National Park, Safa Park, Zaabeel Park, Creek Park and Mamzar Park, will remain open from 8am to 11pm. However, all residential neighbourhood parks, squares and lakes will remain open from 8am until midnight.

Here are the timings of other major public recreational sites:

Dubai Frame – 9am to 9pm

Dubai Safari Park – 9am to 5pm

The Children’s City – Monday to Friday from 9am to 8pm

Lake Parks – From 8am to midnight

Residential Parks – From 8am to midnight

Al Mamzar Parks Chalets – From 9am to 9pm