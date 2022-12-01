Robert De Niro gets casted in the limited series ‘Zero Day’ by Netflix

Robert De Niro has been cast in the limited series ‘Zero Day’ by Netflix. Reported by Variety, the project has Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim backing it. They are the writers and executive producers of the limited series.

Although the project’s narrative is still being kept a secret, it is known that Robert De Niro would play a former US president in the political thriller.

Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Schmidt wrote the story. Along with starring, De Niro will executive produce the movie alongside Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media.

If this happens, Robert De Niro, an award-winning actor, will play a TV character for the first time.