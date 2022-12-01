Russia claims it will concentrate on developing nuclear weapons infrastructure in 2023

According to Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s defence minister, Russia will give special focus to developing the infrastructure for its nuclear forces in 2023.

In televised remarks, Shoigu stated that facilities were being created to handle new missile systems and that Russia would also endeavour to enhance the combat capabilities of its missile troops. With around 6,000 warheads, Russia boasts the world’s greatest arsenal of nuclear weapons.

President Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia will use all necessary means to defend its ‘territorial integrity’ and has added territory it has annexed in Ukraine to its nuclear umbrella. According to the United States, it has warned Russia about the repercussions of any nuclear weapon use.

This week, talks between Russia and the United States were scheduled to take place in Cairo regarding the New START treaty, which places restrictions on how many warheads each party can deploy.