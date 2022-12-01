Strikes by ambulance drivers to significantly impede UK health services

After voting in favour of strike action in disagreements over pay and conditions, thousands of ambulance workers who are represented by three different trade unions will cause additional disruption to the British health system in December.

More than 10,000 ambulance workers in England and Wales, according to the GMB union, voted in favour of industrial action. The Unite and Unison trade unions also reported that their members who work in the ambulance service supported walkouts.

Up to 100,000 nurses are expected to go on strike for the first time in the 100-year history of their union on December 15 and 20. This will send shockwaves through Britain’s state-run National Health Service (NHS), which is preparing for a wave of unprecedented industrial action this winter.

No one in the NHS takes strike action lightly, and today’s demonstration of their desperation was made by Rachel Harrison, GMB’s national secretary.

‘As much as it is about pay, this is about unsafe staffing levels and patient safety. Otherwise, the service as we currently know it will cease to exist.’