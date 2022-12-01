The Film Exhibitors Organisation of Kerala announces its decision to not release ‘Avatar: Way of the Water’ in Kerala

Kerala, the most southern state of India, will have to wait a little longer to view the anticipated James Cameron sequel to ‘Avatar.’ The eagerly anticipated movie won’t be released, as revealed by the Kerala-based Film Exhibitors United Organisation (FEUOK).

This choice was made following a dispute over profit-sharing conditions between the FEUOK and the creators of ‘Avatar: The Way of the Water.’

The mainstream Malayalam film industry referred to the new working circumstances of the Hollywood blockbuster’s producers as ‘strange.’

In a statement, K Vijayakumar, the president of FEUOK said, ‘It is not being banned here. We cannot accept their terms and conditions. They are demanding unusual pay from single-screen theatres in Kerala. That we cannot accept. We are not going to ban any films. But, we are not going to release Avatar 2 in Kerala. We are expecting negotiations from their side,’

The 60% share of revenue they want is reportedly the point of friction between them. Kerala theatre proprietors are unwilling to accept a higher income share than the standard 55%.

The choice will have an impact on how many screens in Kerala are showing ‘Avatar: The Way of the Water’ when it opens.

This year’s December 16 release date for the movie.