Ukraine’s surrender hotline gets 100 calls each day from troops and families!

According to the BBC, the Ukrainian government’s ‘surrender hotline’ for Russian soldiers receives up to 100 calls each day. The ‘I Want To Live’ project began in September. Russian soldiers hand themselves in to Ukrainian forces by calling a hotline or sending information via messaging services. Officials in Kiev claim that more than 3,500 interactions with occupying personnel and their families have taken place.

There seems to have been an increase in requests for surrender since Russian President Vladimir Putin mobilised tens of thousands of Russian soldiers and the city of Kherson was freed. The dim passageways suggest that the facility in charge of caring for prisoners of war in Ukraine isn’t immune to the country’s frequent power outages.

Soldiers ready to surrender may express their intention to do so over the phone or through the majority of messaging applications, including Telegram and WhatsApp, according to Svitlana, a Ukrainian call handler who frequently talks with the Russian military in a small office. According to the Institute for the Study of War, the Kremlin is apparently swapping more prisoners of war in an effort to placate domestic critics. There are apparently thousands of prisoners of war on either side, however the precise numbers are unknown.