Updated fuel price for December announced

Dec 1, 2022, 09:18 pm IST

Doha: Doha: The Qatar Petroleum announced the revised fuel prices for the month of December.  Super grade petrol  will cost QAR2.10 per litre – which is the same as in November. Diesel prices also remain unchanged and will cost QAR2.05 a litre. The price of premium petrol has been reduced marginally to  QAR1.95 a litre, compared to QAR2.00 in November.

The fuel price is revised every month in the country according the price of crude oil in the international market. The Ministry of Energy and Industry began this process in April 2016 and from September 2017 Qatar Petroleum is announcing the price list.

