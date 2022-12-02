5 AIIMS servers were targeted by hackers, China in suspects list

The personal information of millions of patients has been stolen due to a cyberattack on Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The suspected cyberattack by Chinese hackers attacked a total of five primary systems, according to sources.

Most likely, the dark web, a secret area of the internet, was used to sell the stolen data.

More than 1,600 searches for stolen AIIMS data were found, statistics.

Details about VVIPs, including politicians and celebrities, are included in the stolen material.

Five servers in total were compromised, according to information from IFSO. The FSL group is currently looking into the data leak.

However, according to IFSO representatives, no data was lost. This is the first time IFSO has dealt with a hacking case. The primary goal of the hackers was to extort money, and more research is being done.

Hackers allegedly requested from AIIMS 200 crore rupees in cryptocurrencies.

It is feared that the breach discovered last Wednesday morning may have compromised the data of 3–4 crore patients.