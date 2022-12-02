A death threat is made to the director of the Tipu Sultan play in Mysuru by Shivamogga.

In Karnataka, the director of a play on Tipu Sultan received a letter threatening his life and warning him to halt the play right away or risk being killed. The police are currently looking into a complaint that the director has made.

For his provocative play based on Tipu Sultan, ‘Tipu Nijakanasugalu,’ Addanda C. Cariappa, the author-director, received a letter from Shivamogga threatening his life.

The director is warned in the letter to end the play right away or he will be killed. Regarding the situation, the director reported it to the Jayalakshmipuram police station.

Tipu Nijakansugalu, a drama about Tipu Sultan, is now being performed in Mysuru and has garnered positive reviews from the general audience, with performances often selling out.

The director states, ‘Before this, the show was last performed in 2018. This time, I received a letter threatening me with death unless I stopped the play. The play doesn’t advocate for or against Tipu. The genuine Tipu is involved, and things have been going nicely.’

Director Cariappa continued, ‘Last night, there were 1,200 spectators. The room was filled. Seventh show, and every one of them was sold out. It is taking place in Kala Mandir in Mysuru. After receiving the letter, I complained to the Jayalakshmi Puram police.’