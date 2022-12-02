Airbus claims that it will decouple from Russian titanium in months

Airbus will stop relying on Russia for titanium supplies within months, according to a senior official on Thursday.

Russia is the world’s greatest producer of titanium, a strategic metal valued for its high strength-to-weight ratio. It is mostly utilised in aviation engines and heavy plane landing gear.

‘When it comes to titanium, we are in the process of divorcing from Russia. It will take months rather than years,’ Airbus Defence & Space CEO Michael Schoellhorn stated.

‘I can’t give you a certain date because it’s a relatively involved procedure with certification and everything else that aviation requires,’ the former Airbus operations chief said at a company sustainability briefing.

Other than steel and coal, the European Union has avoided banning Russian exports, and titanium is immune from sanctions imposed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow refers to as a special operation.